Religion News: Oct. 2-3, 2021

New pastor headed to local church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown has called the Rev. Dr. Jason Cashing to be its next full-time pastor.
According to a media release, Cashing, pastor of Gregory Memorial Presbyterian Church in Prince George, Virginia, near Petersburg, intends to begin his ministry in Cooperstown on Nov. 21.
By accepting the call to Cooperstown, Cashing is moving closer to his upstate New York roots of Olean, where he grew up.
In 2000 he graduated from Allegheny College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies.
Subsequently, he earned degrees of Master of Divinity from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 2006 and Doctor of Ministry from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in 2019.
Cashing and his wife Megan, who teaches high school math in Virginia, have a 3-year-old daughter, Carrie.
Cashing also serves as firefighter/lieutenant for his local volunteer fire department and fire chaplain for the county.
His interest in serving others as a first responder dates back to his college years when he became certified as an EMT and worked with an ambulance company.
The Rev. Faith Gay has served as part-time pastor since last December.
