Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.