Lecture to address critical race theory
Faith leaders in Otsego County and the surrounding area are encouraged to attend “Critical Race Theory: A Historian’s Appraisal” to be presented by Ed Erickson at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at First United Presbyterian Church at 381 Main St. in Oneonta, also referred to as the “Red Door” Church.
The free lecture is also open to the public.
According to a media release, Erickson, a professor of International Relations at Antalya Bilim University in Antalya, Turkey, will provide a historical context for understanding CRT and how Americans have traditionally thought about the country’s history.
He will also address CRT and the NYS Social Studies curriculum as taught in local schools.
The following questions, for all Americans, including faith leaders, will also be addressed.
Did the framers of the Constitution intend to create a racist country?
Is America a racist country by design? Are white Americans privilege and what does that phrase really mean?
Should The 1619 Project be taught in American schools?
The 1619 Project is described as a long-form journalism project developed by Nikole Hannah-Jones, writers from The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine designed to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of the national narrative of the United States.
Erickson is also a retired professor of military history from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.
He retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel with multiple combat tours in the field artillery and additional experience as a foreign area officer specializing in the Middle East.
A native of Norwich, he has published 17 books and is reportedly recognized as an authority in modern military history.
The lecture is sponsored by The Session which is the governing body of the First United Presbyterian Church of Oneonta.
The lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Face masks will be required to be worn.
Change in worship time set at church
DAVENPORT — Worship time will begin at 9:15 a.m. starting Sunday, Nov. 7, with Pastor Gloria J. Munson at the United Methodist Church at 15696 State Highway 23 in Davenport.
