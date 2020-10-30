Ordination service set for church pastor
DAVENPORT — Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church at 15673 State Highway 23 in Davenport will celebrate All Saints Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
At 3 p.m., Pastor Hilary Island-Thomas will be ordained as a Minister of Word and Sacrament by the Presbytery of Susquehanna Valley. The service of ordination will take place in the church sanctuary. All are welcome to attend.
Columns wanted with holiday focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions That address Thanksgiving and December’s religious holidays.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who may be interested are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
