Davenport church welcomes new pastor
DAVENPORT — The Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church of Davenport has a new pastor.
She is Hilary Island-Thomas, a 2020 graduate of the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, where she earned her Master of Divinity degree. The move to Charlotte Valley follows Island-Thomas’ service in the Navy as a cryptologic linguist based out of Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Columns wanted with religious focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
