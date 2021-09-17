Forum on racism planned for Sunday
MIDDLEBURGH — A forum on racism and violence in America as it exists today will be held for all to attend at Our Lady of the Valley Church Hall at 111 Wells Ave. in Middleburgh from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Co-sponsored with Our Lady of Fatima in Delanson, singer/songwriter Reggie Harris will be a guest panelist. Thoughts and possible solutions will be shared and a question-and-answer period will follow.
Refreshments will be provided. Masks are required.
Call 518-827-3301 for more information.
Religion columns and news wanted
The Daily Star welcomes news and announcements from churches. Items may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
