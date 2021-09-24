Church community to be welcomed back
COOPERSTOWN — A Welcome Home Festival will be held for parishioners new and old following the 11:30 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 3, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, St. Mary’s will welcome back its church community with a meet-and-greet with new pastor Father Michael Cambi, fellowship, food, music, games and prizes.
Attendees are also encouraged to contribute photos for the parish family tree.
Call the parish office at 607-547-2213 or email office@stmaryscoop.org for more information.Religion
News items from churches may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.