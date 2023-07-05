Church to change to outdoor services
EAST GUILFORD — The United Presbyterian Church in East Guilford will have summer worship services outside, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. Sundays during July and August.
Bringing a lawn chair is suggested. Parking is available near the road. Those who wish to remain in their vehicles and listen to the service on their radio may do so.
Coffee and pastries will be provided before the services on July 9 and 16 by Trackside Diner. Main Street, and Club 55, Union Street, all of Sidney. Coffee cups will not be provided however as the church is a certified Earth Care congregation.
There will be no remote worship options during the summer months.
The church began the outdoor worship tradition in the 70’s. For several years, the service was broadcast with speakers and used recorded music for the hymns. In the early 2000’s, a radio transmitter was used with a portable piano for live music, which continues to this day.
Natural burials to be discussed
ONEONTA — Natural burials will be the theme of the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, July 9, at Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta. It will be held at Chapin Memorial Church at 12 Ford Ave.
According to a media release, the service will be presented by members of the Upper Catskill Natural Burial Association and is part of the UUSO congregation’s Green Sanctuary initiative. The main speaker will be UCNBA chair Anna Rutenbeck.
A social hour and informal conversation will follow. All are welcome to attend.
Email historian@uuso.org for more information.
