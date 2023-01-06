Men’s conference to be livestreamed
ONEONTA — Main Street Baptist Church in Oneonta will stream “No Regrets,” a conference for men, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, live from Elmbrook Church in Wisconsin.
According to a media release, national speakers will explore how to build one’s life on the solid foundation of God and his word.
The conference will include three seminar periods and a keynote address along with prayer, worship and testimony.
Early bird tickets, to include lunch, are $15.
A link to register is available at https://msbchurch.org/ ministries/mens-ministries/.
Call the church office at 607-432-5712 or visit MSBC@msbChurch.org for more information.
