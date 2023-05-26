Series to address Book of Revelation
BOVINA — Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat and Saint Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church in Bovina will host a series of classes on the Book of Revelation focused on the first and 21st centuries.
Classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 6. Participants may stay to pray the Vespers (sundown) service.
According to a media release, described as the most enigmatic books in the bible, the Revelation (Apocalypse) to John has been argued that it likely may also be one of the most misunderstood. Participants will comb through the text with an eye to its historical and liturgical context.
Discussions will focus on what the book would have meant to its first-century audience, and what the book might mean for faithful Christians today.
Snacks and refreshments will be served.
Both the retreat center and church are at 1714 Mountain Brook Road in Bovina.
Participants are asked to preregister for the class by calling 607-326-0052 or emailing info@cbmountain.org.
Visit www.cbmountain.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.