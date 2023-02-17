Bible to be used to help grieving

TODDSVILLE — Grief Share, described as Christ-centered biblical help for those experiencing grief, will continue to be offered for free from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through April 11, at Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.

Those interested may register at www.griefshare.org/groups/159954.

Visit communitybible chapel.com for more information.

Ecumenical service to includes ashes

DOWNTOWN — First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in downtown Oneonta will have an ecumenical Ash Wednesday service from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 22, to accommodate those able to attend during their lunch hours.

The service will include some scripture, hymns, prayer and optional imposition of ashes.

