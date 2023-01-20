Bible to be used to help grieving
TODDSVILLE — Grief Share, described as Christ-centered biblical help for those experiencing grief, will be offered for free from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through April 11, at Community Bible Chapel at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
Visit communitybiblechapel.com for more information.
Those interested may register at www.griefshare.org/groups/159954.
Local church to host conference for men
ONEONTA — Main Street Baptist Church in Oneonta will host “No Regrets,” a conference for men, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The event will be livestreamed from Elmbrook Church in Wisconsin.
According to a media release, national speakers will explore how to build one’s life on the solid foundation of God and his word.
The conference will include three seminar periods and a keynote address along with prayer, worship and testimony.
Early bird tickets, to include lunch, are $15.
A link to register is available at https://msbchurch.org/ministries/mens-ministries/.
Call the church office at 607-432-5712 or visit MSBC@msbChurch.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.