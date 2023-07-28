Stellar VBS set at Oneonta church
ONEONTA — Registration is underway for Stellar VBS to be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. from July 31 to Aug. 4, at Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, during Stellar, children will participate in Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, make their own yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of Jesus’ light, and test out science gadgets they’ll take home.
Children will also learn to look for evidence of God all around them through God Sightings. Each day will conclude with a Cosmic Closing with family members and friends at 8:10 p.m.
Stellar is for children in Pre-k through fifth grade.
Visit www.msbchurch.org or call 607-432-5712 for more information.
Church in Hamden plans bible school
HAMDEN — Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 4, at Hamden Presbyterian Church at 35796 State Highway 10 in Hamden.
This year’s theme, “A Treasure Hunt for God,” will feature a different bible story, crafts, games, music and snack each night. Children 4 and older are invited to participate.
Call 607-746-6765 for more information and to register.
