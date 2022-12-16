Choir to present cantata Sunday
DOWNTOWN — The choir at Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St. in Oneonta will present the Christmas cantata “The King is Here,” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
According to a media release, “The King is Here” is filled with heartfelt, passionate songs of worship designed to unite one and all.
Worship services noted by church
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs will offer candlelight worship services at 3 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.
The service for Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, will be at 9:15 a.m.
Living Nativity to be presented
DELHI — The First Presbyterian Church of Delhi invites the community to its Living Nativity, complete with music and live animals, in front of the church at 4 Clinton St.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
A drop box will be available for the collection of canned goods for the Delhi Food Bank.
Volunteers are needed. Call 607-746-2155 for more information and to volunteer.
