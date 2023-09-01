Churches to host community event
UNADILLA — A “Rise Up and Build” celebration will be presented from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the front lawn of the public library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, the free community event will feature music, singing, food, drinks and activities for children.
A partnership of local area churches is sponsoring the ecumenical program with an emphasis on “celebrating God’s love through Jesus Christ and the spirit that rises up from fear and uncertainty to hope and assurance.”
All are invited and encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Support meetings to focus on grief
TODDSVILLE — Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville will host a 13 week GriefShare support group series for those struggling with the loss of a loved one.
Meetings will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 12 to Dec. 5.
Sessions are free and open to anyone who is suffering from the loss of a friend, family member, or close relationship and wants to heal.
Call 607-547-9764 or visit griefshare.org/findagroup for more information.
