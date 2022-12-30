Services set for Dec. 31, Jan. 1, 6
CENTER CITY — A New Year’s Eve service with Holy Communion will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Atonement Lutheran Church at 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
On Sunday, New Year’s Day, St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 Main St. in Laurens will represent the Otsego Lutheran Parish by hosting a 10 a.m. service.
St. Matthew will also celebrate the Festival of Epiphany on Friday, Jan. 6, with a pot luck supper at 6 p.m., followed by Holy Communion at 7 p.m. and dessert and gift exchange at 7:30 p.m.
Visit www.otsegolutheranparish.com for more information.
Area Retreat to host New Year’s event
BOVINA — What is being described as an alternative New Year’s celebration will be hosted this weekend at Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat and Saint Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church in Bovina by Father James Krueger and his wife, Matushka Maureen.
According to a media release, for those looking for a quiet and prayerful New Year’s Eve, Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat’s New Year’s program is presented as an available option.
The evening will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, with two 30-minute periods of silent prayer. A sung liturgy for healing and peace will begin at 10:30 p.m. will be followed by a reception.
Overnight accommodations are available upon request. Guests are welcome to stay for the regular Sunday Divine Liturgy on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed by a New Year’s Day brunch.
The center will also host a New Year’s Day open house from noon until 3:30 p.m. during which visitors are welcome to stop in for food and beverages and tour the church and retreat center.
Cloud-Bearing Mountain is at 1714 Mountain Brook Road in Bovina.
Call 607-326-0052 or visit www.cbmountain.org for more information.
