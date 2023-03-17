Program to focus on hope, healing
ONEONTA — Found & Favored Ministries and Jail Ministry of Otsego and Schoharie Counties will present “The Story Tour” at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
According to a media release, “The Story Tour” is described as a night of hope and healing for the hurting and struggling. The program aims to leave audiences believing that God can heal any hurt, move any mountain and restore any situation.
Created to engage and entertain, “The Story Tour” will feature thought provoking stories shared through song and video testimonies, along with teachings and testimonies from suicide survivor and now pastor Travis Habbershon and recovering drug addict Allan Scott.
Visit www.thestorytour.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
