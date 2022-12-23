Evening service to be candlelit
EDMESTON — A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church at 3 North St. in Edmeston. All are welcome.
Cobleskill church schedules service
COBLESKILL — A Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Lawyersville Reformed Church at 109 Phillip Schuyler Road in Cobleskill.
There will be no service Sunday, Dec. 25.
Contributed dishes will be welcome to pass at a Friendship brunch set for 9 a.m. New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan 1.
Worship times noted by church
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Church of Christ Uniting at 22 Church St. in Richfield Springs will offer candlelight worship services at 3 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.
The service for Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, will be at 9:15 a.m.
Christmas Eve services to be held
The Otsego Lutheran Parish will have candlelight services on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, featuring Holy Communion and carols.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. at St. John in West Burlington and St. Matthew in Laurens; 8 p.m. at Evangelical in Hartwick Seminary; and 10 p.m. at Atonement in Oneonta.
The only service in the Parish on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, will be at 10 a.m. at Atonement in Oneonta.
Visit www.otsegocountylutheranparish.comfor more information.
Christmas Eve celebration set
ONEONTA — A Community Christmas Eve celebration will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, sponsored by the church New Life Oneonta, the evening will feature Christmas songs by candlelight with the New Life One band, cookies, coffee, cocoa, photo opportunities and a Christmas message.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/36c5y7x9 for more information.
Parish to have service on eve of new year
CENTER CITY — A New Year’s Eve service with Holy Communion will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Atonement Lutheran Church at 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
On New Year’s Day, St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 Main St. in Laurens will represent the Otsego Lutheran Parish by hosting a 10 a.m. service.
Also at St. Matthew, the parish will celebrate the Festival of Epiphany on Friday, Jan. 6, with a pot luck supper at 6 p.m., followed by Holy Communion at 7 p.m. and dessert and gift exchange at 7:30 p.m.
Visit www.otsegolutheranparish.com for more information.
