Dinner and service to be celebration
EAST GUILFORD — The United Presbyterian Church of East Guilford Church has issued an open invitation to the community to attend an old-fashioned covered dish dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, to celebrate the church’s 13th year as an Earth Care congregation.
Earth Care churches act as stewards of the earth in the areas of education, facilities, outreach and worship.
Attendees are asked to bring a casserole or dish of food to share with others and reusable table service. Games will follow the meal.
At 10 a.m., Sunday April 23, the church will celebrate Earth Care with a special worship service highlighting ways individuals can care for creation with songs, readings, presentations and photos. All are welcome.
The church is at the intersection of Chenango County Route 35 and state Route 8.
Worship services held twice monthly
GILBOA — The Conesville UMC Chapel at 1295 State Route 990V in Gilboa has monthly worship services at 4 p.m. on the first and third Sunday.
Sunday school meets at 11:30 a.m. from September through May 10.
Visit www.facebook.com/ConesvilleUMCNY for more information.
