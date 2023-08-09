YERDON
Three generations of descendants of Floyd and Myrtle Putnam Yerdon held their 75th annual picnic at the Oriole Road Social Club Sunday, July 17.
Family members dined on barbecued roast pork, beef, and turkey prepared by Rodney Yerdon with the assistance of Keith McCarty. An auction followed and memories were shared.
The most senior family member present was James Madison, son of the late Ray and Edna (Yerdon) Madison and the youngest present was Alana Wooden (great-great-granddaughter of the late George and Flossie Yerdon), daughter of Bryce and Abby Wooden of Oneonta.
Traveling the farthest distance was Nico Russo of Tampa, Florida. Other relatives attending came from Middlefield, East Springfield, Jordanville, Cobleskill, Oneonta, Methuen, Massachusetts, East Syracuse, Ponta Vedra, Florida, Endicott, and Sprout Brook.
It was noted that there was three births during the year.
The reunion committee included Rodney and Donna Yerdon, and Keith and Janet (Yerdon) McCarty.
Kim Wooden and Lori Rausch will serve as the 76th reunion committee.
