BEERS
Members of the Neil Beers family will gather in the pavilion at the Otego Rod and Gun Club on Secor Road, at noon Sunday, July 16, for their annual reunion.
Attendees are to bring a dish to pass and their own tablecloth and table service for their family. Iced tea, lemonade, coffee and ice cream will be provided.
A Chinese auction will be held for which new or gently used items may be donated.
Anyone with ties to Neil Beers is welcome. Books from past reunions and a history of the Beers clan will be shared.
The reunion committee is looking for updates on births, deaths, marriages and military service along with any family photographs and other documentation to add to the family albums.
