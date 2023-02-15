PRE-KINDERGARTEN
Stamford Central School is also taking names of children for the joint Universal Pre-Kindergarten program for the fall. Children who live in the Stamford and Jefferson school districts who will be 4 by Dec. 1, are eligible to attend UPK. Interested parents are advised to call their school district by Friday, March 31.
At Jefferson Central School, the number to call is 607-652-7821. At Stamford, it is 607-652-7301, ext. 0.
KINDERGARTEN
Parents of children living in the Stamford Central School District who will be 5 by Dec. 1, may register their children to begin kindergarten in September by calling the school at 607- 652-7301, ext. 0, by Friday, March 31, with names, addresses and dates of birth. Kindergarten screenings will be scheduled at a later date.
