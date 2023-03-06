UNATEGo CENTRAL SCHOOL
The registration of children who will enter kindergarten and universal pre-k in the Unatego Central School District in September will be take place from Monday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 28.
According to a media release, documents that will be needed include the child’s birth certificate, immunization record, custody papers if applicable, and proof of residency which should be a physical address, not a post office box; along with the packet sent by mail.
Children must be at least 5 on or before Dec. 1, to be eligible for kindergarten. A child who turns 6 on or before Dec. 1, must attend school starting in September.
Children must be 4 on or before Dec. 1, to be eligible for UPK.
Parents may register by emailing smaruszewski@ unatego.stier.org, mailing Unatego Central School, 2641 State Highway 7, P.O. Box 483, Otego, NY 13825, Attn: Sherry Maruszewski, faxing 607-988-1050, or in person between 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.
On March 29, if more than 36 applicants have been received for the UPK program, a random lottery will be held to select students for the 36 seats in the program. A waiting list will also be created at that time.
Any parents who did not receive a letter and packet about registration or have questions about the process are urged to call District Registrar Sherry Maruszewski at 607-988-5097.
