Charlotte Valley Central School
DAVENPORT — Registration for pre-k and kindergarten is underway at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport.
Parents who want to register their children are instructed to call the guidance office at 607-278-5511, opt. 6, or email jester.jenn@charlottevalley.org before March 1.
Pre-k students should be 4 and kindergarten students should be 5 by Dec. 1. Proof of residence in the Charlotte Valley Central School District is required at the time of registration. Students who already attend the pre-k class at Charlotte Valley will automatically be enrolled in kindergarten and will not need to register.
Cooperstown Central School
COOPERSTOWN — Children in the Cooperstown Central School District who will be 5 on or before Dec. 1, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Parents are requested to call 607-547-9976 to begin the enrollment process.
According to a media release, information for parents of kindergarten students will also be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Cooperstown Elementary School on Walnut Street in Cooperstown.
