CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced the winners of its 2021 Sculpture Trail in a media release.
The first prize of $1,000 was awarded to Richard Pitts of New Albany, Pennsylvania, for “Windy Ribbon,” described as more than 8 feet tall, elegant, bright red and made of powder coated aluminum.
Second prize of $500 was awarded to Bruce Gagnier of Brooklyn, for his series of life-size bronze figures, “Yrsa, “May” and “Red.”
The show was judged by Ed Smith, a member of the National Academy and the Royal British Society of Sculptors, Gallery Director and Professor of Art at Marist College.
Smith commented in the release that “The choice of awards was especially difficult as there were so many outstanding works. The level of commitment, dedication and invention is visually impressive and gives great pause. I was particularly heartened by how the community of Cherry Valley embraced the work.”
Smith went on to add that, “There were many notable works that gave me a great deal to think about, such as Lost Orchid by George Hendrickson, Introspection by Liza Little and Forte II by Regiane Donadio, among the many. The quality and breath of the exhibition made the selection process very difficult but deeply moving.”
According to Smith, “Windy Ribbon” is a distinct and powerful work with a very clear voice of determination, dedication and beauty. The placement brings attention to the entire Sculpture Trail and the outstanding work sets a visual standard that elevates the entire exhibit. Gagnier was described as being extremely generous in showing three of his bronze figures which anchored the exhibit in history, artistic discipline and merit. The dialogue the bronzes creates brings a sense of discovery as well as dignity to the Sculpture Trail. The remarkable works placed an extremely close second.
The Sculpture Trail will continue to be on view along Main Street, Cherry Valley until Oct. 8. Maps to the Trail are available at Cherry Valley Museum and other Cherry Valley businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.