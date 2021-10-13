Holiday excursion planned by group
The Susquehanna Valley Seniors group will sponsor a bus trip to “A Nashville Christmas” at the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Passengers will depart at 7:30 a.m. from Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta and 8 a.m. at Milford American Legion. Arrival in Holyoke should be about 11:15 a.m. A welcome platter of hors d'oeuvres and lunch with dessert will follow.
Up next will be a 90-minute show featuring a country jamboree of holiday songs performed country-style as well as traditionally.
According to a media release, the ultra-entertaining show never fails to please its audiences. Guest appearances are to be expected as well. The venue will be decorated in holiday splendor.
The return trip should have passengers in Milford by 6:30 p.m. and Oneonta at 7 p.m.
The cost will be $125 per person and payment is due by Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Checks may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and reservations.
