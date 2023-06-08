Medicare talks to be offered
Otsego County Office for the Aging will host Medicare 101 classes to provide an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D, Advantage plans, Supplemental plans, and how they all fit together.
Information will also be available about the NYS EPIC program and Medicare Savings Program. A certified Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions and walk attendees through the process.
The sessions are designed for individuals turning 65 who plan to register for Medicare, those planning to continue to work for a few more years, and even those who have been on Medicare for many years and want a better understanding of Medicare and how to review and select a plan each year. The required registration may be completed by calling 607-547-4232.
The following will be held in June.
- Wednesday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at Wells Bridge Fire Hall, 116 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge.
- Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs.
