HYDE PARK — The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Clark Sports Center have joined with three local breweries to offer a charity run to benefit the shelter.
According to a media release, “Fetching Brews Run/Walk” will feature a 10K run beginning and ending at Brewery Ommegang and a 5K run/walk from Brewery Ommegang to the Cooperstown Brewing Company on Saturday, June 19. A .5K kid-friendly warmup event – “Fetching Fun” – will be a run/walk from Brewery Ommegang to Red Shed Brewery.
“We could not be more excited about this collaboration,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in the release. Clark Sports Center personnel are assisting with online registration, timing, traffic management and water stations. Shuttle service will be available for 5K participants back to Ommegang.”
The breweries will greet runners and walkers with a free beverage (beer offered for those 21 and older). 10K and 5K participants will receive a brewery glass as they finish and a free T-shirt if registered before June 1; .5K registrants will receive an official Fetching Fun Frisbee.
“At the suggestion of our brewery partners, the top three confirmed finishers in each race category will have an animal adoption sponsored in their honor in addition to receiving a selection of age-appropriate beverages,” Haynes added in the release.
The Fetching Fun Run/Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. and will feature a Pet Parade with prizes in 10 categories.
Registration for the Fun Run/Walk is free if warming up for the main event and for those 12 and younger and $10 for participants 13 and older. The 10K and 5K events will begin at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $30 for those 13 and older and $10 for those 12 and younger.
Interested participants may register at itsyourrace.com by searching “Fetching Brews.”
Call 607-547-8111 for more information.
