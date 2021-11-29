INDEX — Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will remain closed through Friday, Dec. 3, for a week dedicated to feline spays and neuters.
According to a media release, the shelter has experienced a cat overpopulation problem that continues to snowball throughout the region.
“We’ve already adopted out almost 400 cats and kittens so far in 2021, but this still hasn’t freed up enough space for us to take in the estimated 500 cats currently on our waiting list,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in the release.
Described as unprecedented, the number of cats awaiting intake — including litters of kittens, household pets needing to be re-homed, stray cats and feral cats — prompted what Haynes calls a “spay/neuter extravaganza”
The SQSPCA is spaying and neutering cats on its waiting list in an effort to keep them from further reproducing, to make the cats more desirable and to help limit their time on the adoption floor once admitted to the shelter.
By the end of the week, the SQSPCA expects to have altered close to 150 cats.
“While this is something to be proud of, we recognize there is still an incredible need in our communities for assistance in reducing the numbers of homeless and unwanted cats, including feral colonies,” said Haynes in the release.
Haynes added that the shelter can be counted on to keep the work going.
SQSPCA is open from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Appointments to meet animals are advised to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome.
Visit www.sqspca.org to view available animals or to donate.
The shelter is at 5082-5088 State Highway 28 in Index.
