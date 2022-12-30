NORWICH — Chenango County Department of Social Services and The Place will host a Community Action Poverty Simulation from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Norwich campus of SUNY Morrisville at 20 Conkey Ave. in Norwich
According to a media release, CAPS, a learning tool, was created to help people understand the realities of poverty.
During the simulation, participants will role-play the lives of low-income families. Some are recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, some are disabled, and some are senior citizens on Social Security. They will be challenged with the task of providing for basic necessities and shelter on a limited budget during the course of four 15-minute “weeks.” They will interact with human service agencies, grocers, pawnbrokers, bill collectors, job interviewers and police officers.
CAPS is a simulation that enables participants to look at poverty from a variety of angles and then to recognize and discuss the potential for change within their local communities. The simulation was designed to sensitize those who frequently deal with low-income families, as well as to create a broader awareness of the realities of poverty among policymakers, community leaders and others.
The program was made available by the Missouri Association for Community Action.
Catskill Regional Teacher Center staff members will facilitate the event.
Call The Place at 607-336-9696 for more information and to complete the required registration for the simulation.
