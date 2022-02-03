SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers will present a snowshoe hike and old-fashioned ice harvest along with an indoor program about amphibians this month.
According to a media release, the first program “Snowshoe to Farm Tower with Hot Cocoa” will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.
Participants are to meet in the main parking lot. Those who have their own equipment may bring it or use what will be provided at the event.
Email info@friendsofrogers.org to register.
“A Traditional Ice Harvest” will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Rogers Center’s Cunningham Ice Pond led by former state DEC Educator Fred von Mechow.
Part of the Ice Harvest will be available on Zoom and the link to it will be provided to those who register by email.
“Amphibians of New York State” with SUNY Morrisville Assistant Professor of Biology Eric Diefenbacher will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in the Bird Cabin and on Zoom. Diefenbacher will talk about and describe how to identify the many species of amphibians that call New York their home.
Masks will be required to be worn in the building.
The needed Zoom information will be provided to those who register by email.
Rogers (Environmental Educational) Center is at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
Call 315-269-1764 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org for more information.
