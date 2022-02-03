Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow and ice expected.