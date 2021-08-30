STAMFORD — Stamford Central School District announced in a media release that it will begin the 2021-22 school year with a full conference day on Wednesday, Sept. 1, for faculty and staff.
PreK through 12th grade will begin school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Breakfast will be available for K-2 in the cafeteria and grades 3-6 in the auditorium. Doors will open at 7:45 a.m. for students getting breakfast. Grades 7-12 will be grab-n-go. Breakfast will end at 8:30 a.m. Meals are free to all district students.
New staff members include Gina Muhs, Alexa Baione, Laurie Fallon, Paulette Taylor, Contessa Nebesnik, Karen Harris, Patricia Brewster and Elizabeth Weisbrod.
The district will implement CDC, state Department of Education and Delaware County Department of Health guidance for the opening of school. Included will be healthy hygiene practices, social distancing protocols, face coverings and regular cleaning throughout the day with frequent sanitizing/disinfecting in high touch areas and bathrooms.
Parents and guardians are asked to be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and should conduct a home health screening for each child in the morning before reporting to school.
The CROP program and homework help will be available.
The capital project approved by the community to repair the front façade is expected to completed this fall. Because of additional space needed for the construction project, parking at Stamford Central School will be limited to employees only and all employees will have a parking pass. Students who prefer to drive to school will be required to park in legally available areas within the village for the 2021-22 school year. It is anticipated that student parking will be available later this year when the construction project is completed.
School tax collection is preferred by mail. In person payments will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Visit www.infotaxonline.com for online payment options. Call 607-652-7301 for more information.
