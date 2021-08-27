An updated free and reduced price meal policy for area school children has been announced.
Free and reduced meals or free milk may be provided based on 2021-22 household and income eligibility.
Household income guidelines are as follows for free lunch, breakfast and milk: Household of 1: annual $16,237; monthly $1,354; twice per month $677; every two weeks $625; weekly $313; 2: $21,983, $1,832, $916, $846, $423; 3: $27,29, $2,311; $1,156, $1,067, $534; 4: $33,475, $2,790, $1,395, $1,288, $644; 5: $39,221, $3,269, $1,635 $1,509, $755; 6: $44,967, $3,748, $1,874, $1,730, $865; 7: $50,713, $4,227, $2,114, $1,951, $976; 8: $56,459, $4,705, $2,353, $2,172, $1,086. Each additional: $5,746, $479, $240, $221, $111.
Guidelines for reduced priced lunch and breakfast are: 1: $23,207, $1,926, $963, $889, $445; 2: $31,284, $2,607, $1,304, $1,204, $602; 3: $39,461, $3,289, $1,645, $1,518, $759; 4: $47,638, $3,970, $1,985, $1,833, $917; 5: $55,815, $4,652, $2,326, $2,147, $1,074; 6: $63,992, $5,333, $2,667, $2,462, $1,231; 7: $72,169, $6,015, $3,008, $2,776, $1,388; 8: $80,346, $6,696, $3,348, $3,091, $1,546.
Each additional: $8,177, $682, $341, $315, $158.
Parents may call their local school district for more information.
