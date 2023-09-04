An updated free and reduced price meal policy for area school children has been announced.
Free and reduced meals or free milk may be provided based on 2023-24 household and income eligibility.
Household income guidelines are as follows for free lunch, breakfast and milk: Household of 1: annual $18,954; monthly $1,580; twice per month $790; every two weeks $729; weekly $365; 2: $25,636, $2,137, $1,069, $986, $493; 3: $32,318, $2,694; $1,347, $1,243, $622; 4: $39,000, $3,250, $1,625, $1,500, $750; 5: $45,862, $3,807, $1,904 $1,757, $879; 6: $52,364, $4,364, $2,182, $2,014, $1,007; 7: $59,046, $4,921, $2,461, $2,271, $1,136; 8: $65,728, $5,478, $2,739, $2,528, $1,264. Each additional: $6,682, $557, $279, $257, $129.
Guidelines for reduced priced lunch and breakfast are: 1: $26,973, $2,248, $1,124, $1,038, $519; 2: $36,482, $3,041, $1,521, $1,404, $702; 3: $45,991, $3,833, $1,917, $1,769, $885; 4: $55,500, $4,625, $2,313, $2,135, $1,068; 5: $65,009, $5,481, $2,709, $2,501, $1,251; 6: $74,518, $6,210, $3,105, $2,867, $1,434; 7: $84,027, $7,003, $3,502, $3,232, $1,616; 8: $93,536, $7,795, $3,898, $3,598, $1,799.
Each additional: $9,509, $793, $397, $366, $183.
So far, school districts and campuses that have informed The Daily Star that meal service will be provided at no charge during the 2023-24 school year include Afton, Charlotte Valley, Bainbridge-Guilford, the Robert W. Harrold BOCES campus in Sidney Center, Sidney and Unatego.
Parents may call their local school district for more information.
