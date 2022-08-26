Emily Crippen of Cooperstown, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean's list.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 5:36 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.