Elmira College gives Key Awards
Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school, according to a media release. Local students receiving the award included:
- Katherine Edelson of Andes;
- Rylee Burton of Andes;
- Dominick Rheel of Oneonta;
- Liam Curran of Davenport;
- Crystal Castle of Hartwick;
- Leah McCrea of Cooperstown;
- Tyler Branigan of Delhi;
- Ella Tomlins of Edmeston;
- Collin McEnroe of Burlington Flats;
- Max Meo of Oneonta;
- Madeline McLaughlin of Franklin;
- Carly Davis of Guilford;
- Olivia Suyama of Halcott Ctr;
- Amelia Pascarella of Fleischmanns;
- Troy Cammer of Middleburgh;
- Derek Case of West Winfield;
- Nora Thompson of Norwich;
- Natalee Franklin of Norwich;
- John Rovente of Oxford;
- Jillian Finch of Oxford;
- Emily Diotte of Richfield Springs;
- Kimora Brown of Roxbury;
- Zoey Lints of Central Bridge;
- Trinity Thornton of Sherburne;
- Holly Bookhout of Bainbridge;
- Emma Simmons of Unadilla;
- Allison Allen of New Berlin;
Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College.
“This award is given to those who have exhibited their potential to excel academically and serve as leaders,” said Charles Lindsay, president of the college. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”
Speaking to students during the 2022 Key Award Ceremony on August 22, Patrick Gillette, director of admissions said, “We know you are someone who would thrive as a member of the Elmira College campus community, and we want to invest in your success at Elmira College.”
Sponsored by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities, the release said.
