BAINBRIDGE — Jericho Arts Council’s gallery committee has scheduled its second annual fall photography show from Oct. 7 to 22.
Artists 18 years and older are welcome to enter one or two framed, ready to hang photographs based on the categories of wildlife, still life, architecture, landscape and people.
There will be 21 monetary awards, four in each category and a People’s Choice.
A prospectus is available online at www.jerichoarts.com and in the upstairs gallery at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St.
Those interested may preregister by mailing the entry form and fee to JAC, c/o Elise Craver, 5 Highland Ave., Afton, NY 13730. The entry fee for two submissions is $25 and $15 for one. Applications must be received by Sept. 25 to be eligible for a discounted fee of $20 for two and $12 for one submission.
Unregistered entries will be accepted at the gallery on the drop-off days from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Oct.1; and 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 2.
The show will close with a reception with the participating artists and awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information. Email questions to marxpt1@gmail.com or jacgallery15@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.