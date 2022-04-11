This is the second and final installment of a list of area SUNY Oneonta students recently awarded scholarships. The first installment ran Friday, April 8, on Page 4.
Mary Johnson of Cobleskill, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Nicholas Kilmer of Walton, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Elizabeth Knudson of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Trey Lambrecht of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Olivia Litzinger of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Jacob Lyons of Morris Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; Jordan Macak of Franklin OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Samantha Mace of Davenport OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Aubrie Malesky of Davenport, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Dr. Mitchell Olman ‘78 and Dr. Candece Gladson Scholarship in honor of Professor Bruce Knauer; Kaylee Marschilok of Delhi, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Joshua Martin of Edmeston James and Carol Baker ‘66, ‘71G Scholarship; Rita Maxwell of Sidney A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship; Jason McAvoy of Oneonta Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Beverly McCafferty of Otego, Colleen Christman Jansen ‘83 Scholarship, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship, Dr. Leif S. Hartmark Scholarship and Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship; Tyler Mead of Stamford, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin, Laurie Beechman Memorial Scholarship and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Montanna Miller of Davenport, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Jose Mirabal of Walton, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship; Lauren Monroe of Oneonta, Class of 1960 Scholarship and Lois Firman Lansing Scholarship for Oneonta High School; Taylor Moore of Oxford, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Xaviar Morrison of Milford, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Karah Morton of Cherry Valley, James and Carol Baker ‘66, ‘71G Scholarship; Aidan Neer of Otego, Alumni Association Scholarship, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Adrianna Newell of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Elizabeth Niebanck of Delhi, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Piper Page of Sherburne, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Ecaterina Pervu of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Timothy Peterson of Franklin, Dr. Louise Little ‘57 Scholarship; Thomas Pickett of Gilboa, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Lilyanna Pledger of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship and Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Tanya Pledger of Oneonta, Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Cody Pope of Stamford, Earth Science and Geology Opportunity Scholarship; Christopher Prentice of Sidney, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Caleb Presley of Guilford, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Sierra Ratliff of Morris, Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Kelley Ritchey of Otego, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Evelynn Ritter of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship, Muriel and Kenneth Kellerhouse ‘57, and ‘60G Scholarship; Trinity Rivera of Franklin, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Christopher Robbins of Unadilla, Jane M. Hazzard ‘56 Scholarship; and Otis A. Thompson Foundation Scholarship; Hunter Robinson of Milford, Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Daniel Rocklein of Oneonta, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Hilde Savino of Sidney, Chemistry and Biochemistry Department Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Brandon Schmitz of Unadilla, Burchan Trust Income Scholarship; Nathaniel Schwed of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship and Dr. Charles T.P. Wang Scholarship; Naomi Scott of Worcester, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Thomas M. Hughson Scholarship; Alexander Segina of Mount Vision, Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Amber Shortsleeve of Davenport, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Sabrina Shulman of Oneonta, College at Oneonta Foundation Scholarship for Financial Need; Alyssa Smith of Jefferson, Foreign Languages Endowed Scholarship; Gabriel Smith of Franklin, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship and Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; Marcus Smithling of Oneonta, Burchan Trust Income Scholarship and Walter J. and Anna H. Burchan Scholarship; Amanda Snyder of Fly Creek, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Tanner Sorbera of Burlington Flats, Albert S. and Alice House Nader Scholarship; Samantha Spina of Davenport, Erna McReynolds & Thomas Morgan Scholarship; Jacob Spoor of New Berlin, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Erika Spranger of Schenevus, Esther Bartow Bresee ‘31 Scholarship; Kendal Sprague of Roxbury, Alice Hull George ‘31 Scholarship; Max Tannenbaum of Oneonta, John ‘88 & Claudia DeMelis “Founders Scholarship in Accounting;” Elizabeth Thompson of Morris, Carl and Inge Otten Roemer ‘59 Scholarship and Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Reece Thorsland of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Katherine Ventura of Cooperstown, Louis C. Jones Fellowship; Sophia Wakin of Delhi, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Autumn Welsh-Travis of Milford, Erling M. Hunt Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Williams of Sidney, Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship; Allison Winn of Oneonta, Parisi Family Scholarship and Dalton Yerton of Sherburne, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship.
