The United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties’ fall 2021 Request For Proposal funding process is now open on its website, at https://www.unitedwaydo.org/2022RFP .
The one-year funding application process is open to any 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving Delaware or Otsego county families and addressing the issues of income (basic needs or financial stability), education or health in our community. Potential applicants will find the RFP timeline, RFP instructions and a fillable RFP application once they click on the link “2022 RFP Application.”
The funding process is a competitive process, focusing on financial accountability and measurable program outcomes. Applicants may request a minimum of $2,500 to a maximum of $10,000 per year. No in-person individual or group technical assistance will be offered. The United Way Board and its volunteers have spent the last several months working to revise the funding process and putting it on the organization’s website so that it is easier for both the community applicants and the community volunteers who review the proposals.
All applicants must align with one of the following national community impact needs:
Income: helping families and individuals stabilize their basic needs/emergency needs such as food and water, shelter and utility/heat helping families and helping individuals increase income and employment skills, build savings and grow assets so they have reduced debt and are able to work towards goals such as stable housing, employment, retirement or post-secondary education
Education: helping individuals from cradle through career to improve their social emotional and cognitive skills so that they can be ready to succeed. That includes focusing on school readiness programs, reading on track by fourth grade, transitioning successfully to middle school, graduating high school on time and working or in school by age 21.
Health: helping youths and adults to stay healthy and avoid risky behaviors, from maternal and infant health through senior citizens
“I am very excited about this year’s new funding process,” Elizabeth Monaco, the United Way of Delaware and Otsego’s executive director, said in a media release. “Our Board members and volunteers have spent a long time working on this and making sure that it is a strong and objective and that it works well for these communities. I am looking forward to a strong fall campaign and some excellent opportunities to fund great programs over the next year.”
The due date for all Delaware and Otsego county applications is Nov. 15, 2021. Applications will be reviewed, and funding decisions will be announced in late February 2022. Applications that are awarded funding for 2022 will be subject to six-month and 12-month reporting requirements. The 2022 year will be a transitional funding year, as funding for 2023-24 will transition to a multi-year funding application with funding aware for a two-year time period.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to the United Way at any point during the application process at 607-334-8815, or cuwelizabeth@chenangouw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.