COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will present a Holiday Market with more than 20 vendors from noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown, regularly features local farmers, artisans, crafters and food producers.
According to a media release, featured Holiday Market vendors will include Arabeth Farm, Ariginal Art, ARK Floral, Chatty Wren Coffee Roasters, Chesterbury Farms, Elk Creek Farm, Empire Natural Foods, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Girasole Farm, Heller’s Farm, Italian Cookie Home, Laura’s Chocolates, Le Marais Chocolate, Mimikis Wooly Bears & Dutchayr Fibers, Mountain View Dairy, Rock Hill Farm, Sasha Galinski Studios, Sharon Springs Granola Company, Straight from the Hive, Traveling Herb Farmer, Terracotta Republic and Wildwoods Woodturning.
Kurt Ofer will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. and the Catskill Symphony Orchestra will offer a gift wrapping. There will also be information regarding the Otsego Outdoors Winter Octet, a challenge that encourages people to enjoy and explore Otsego County’s publicly accessible trails. Otsego Outdoors is a joint program of Otsego 2000, Otsego Land Trust and Otsego County Conservation Association.
Market items will include seasonal produce, mushrooms, meats, poultry, trout, baked goods, cheese, jams and jellies, mustard, honey, granola and coffee. Specialty items will include plants, CBD products, herbal remedies, pottery, woodworks, jewelry, birdhouses, yarn, baked goods, toys and chocolate.
Closed Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, the Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Day, Saturday Jan. 1. Winter hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will continue every Saturday through April.
Managed by Karrie Larsson, she noted in the release that the Holiday Market is being offered to give people an additional opportunity to shop for the holidays as well as stock up on local meats, cheeses and produce for holiday gatherings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.