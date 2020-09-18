VFW Auxiliary Continuing Education scholarships are designed to help VFW Auxiliary members and their immediate family members further their educations by pursing a college or career direction at a vocational or technical school. Other programs can also benefit students.
According to a media release from VFW Auxiliary 7914 of Sidney, scholarships of $1,000 each are available to auxiliary members (of at least one year), their spouses, sons or daughters with financial need.
Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/y3kgzmdk.
They must be received by VFW Auxiliary Headquarters by Feb. 15.
The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, for high school students, deadlines March 31.
The first place winner will receive a $15,000 scholarship.
Visit tinyurl.com/ybqp4h4x for more information and to enter.
Patriot’s Pen, a youth essay contest for middle school students, deadlines Oct. 31.
Entries are to be submitted by contestants to their local VFW Auxiliaries.
Awards of $500 go to state winners and $5,000 goes to the national first place winner. Visit tinyurl.com/y8ufh2tq for the entry form.
The Voice of Democracy program for high school students features an annual theme.
This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
Entries must be submitted no later than midnight Oct. 31, to the contestant’s local VFW Auxiliary.
Visit tinyurl.com/y8ufh2tq for the entry form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.