University of Alaska at Anchorage Biological Sciences Professor Douglas Causey will present “Bering Seabirds and Environmental Change from 3,000 Years Ago to the Present Day” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on Zoom.
Sponsored by the Oneonta-based Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society, the program is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, rapid climate change is occurring globally and the Arctic and Subarctic regions are warming three-to-four times faster than the rest of the world.
In an effort to learn how environmental changes may affect breeding seabirds in the Bering Sea, Causey and his students have been looking closely at them over the past 15 years as a way of understanding what the future may hold. Before they can understand how great or fast the effects may be, they need to know how seabirds reacted to past environmental events.
Causey will address what the archaeology of early Aleut midden tells about the abundance and distribution of breeding seabirds over the past 3,000 years. He will tie it to research undertaken through 2019.
The program will include present images and videos of Beringian seabirds and colonies that few ornithologists have seen.
As further stated in the release, a senior fellow of the Arctic Initiative at Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, an ecologist and evolutionary biologist by training, Causey has authored more than 200 papers on the biology of Arctic marine birds, high arctic coastal ecosystems and zoonotic diseases.
He has also written for publication reports on Arctic environmental security policy issues, the dynamics of change in Arctic marine ecosystems, bioterrorism and public health.
The required registration is available at https://doas.us/bering-seabirds.
Visit www.doas.us for more information.
