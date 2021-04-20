This list was provided to The Daily Star by the Center for Social Responsibility and Community at the State University College at Oneonta or submitted directly to the newspaper. To make additions or changes to this list, call The Daily Star at 607-441-7206.
ARTS ORGANIZATIONS
Catskill Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820. Cassandra Miller, acting executive director. cso@oneonta.edu.
Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York, P.O. Box 151, Unadilla, NY 13849. 607-369-9579.
Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to help in the gallery, with publicity and opening receptions during shows. Jim Maloney, Board President. 607-432-2070. www.caoneonta.org.
Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Janet Erway. 607-547-9777, gallery@cooperstownart.com
Cooperstown Concert Series, P.O. Box 624, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-1812, jkkatz@stny.rr.com.
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Geoffrey Doyle, office manager. 607-431-2080, info@foothilspac.org
Friends of Music, P.O. Box 295, Stamford, NY 12167.
Glimmerglass Opera Guild, P.O. Box 191, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-0700, info@glimmerglass.org.
MURAL (Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League), Box 192, Stamford, NY 12167.
Oneonta Concert Association, P.O. Box 244, Oneonta, NY 13820, oneonta_concert_association@yahoo.com.
Orpheus Theatre, P.O. Box 1014, Oneonta, NY 13820. Adrienne Wise, Office Manager. 607-432-1800, orpheus@orpheustheatre.org
Sing a Song of Broadway & Co., 22-26 Watkins Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed for backstage, artistic, technical, box office and publicity. Greg Langdon, production manager. 607-287-8669, songofbroadway@gmail.com.
West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith, NY 13757. Executive Director Patrick Barnes. 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org.
EDUCATIONAL
Bright Hill Community Literary Center of the Catskills, 94 Church St., Treadwell, NY 13846. Beatrice Georgalidis, executive director. 607-829-5055, beatrice@brighthillpress.org. Volunteers needed in library, for interior and exterior seasonal cleaning and as youth program interns.
Catskill Regional Teacher Center, Bugbee School SUNY Oneonta, State Street, Oneonta, NY 13820. David Potter, director. 607-436-3920, crtc@oneonta.edu.
Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed for Digital Literacy program. For info: Circulation Desk.
Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties, Program trains and coordinates community volunteers to tutor adults in basic reading, writing, and math and in English for non-native speakers. Currently operating only online. Contact Program Coordinator at 607-287-0036 or lvodc607@gmail.com.
Oneonta Job Corps, 21 Homer Folks Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Adina Feliu. Tutors and mentors sought. 607-431-1455.
Pathfinder Village School, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston, NY, 13335. Residential community for children and adults with Down syndrome. Volunteers needed for education, special events, direct care, and Special Olympics. Paula Schaeffer. 607-965-6356, ext. 126, pschaeffer@pathfinder.tzo.com.
The Brookwood School, 687 County Highway 59, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Sharon Vesely, director of child care. 607-547-4060, svesely@thebrookwoodschool.org.
ENVIRONMENTAL
Delaware County Soil & Water Conservation District, 44 West St., Suite 1, Walton, NY 13856. Paula, 607-865-7161.
Natural Resource Conservation Service (USDA/ NRCS), 44 West St., Suite 1 Walton, NY 13856. Mike Clifford, district conserving natural resources. 607-865-7161, quentin.gahn@ny.usda.gov.
Natural Resources Conservation Service, 967 County Highway 33, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Tony Caparao, district conservationist. Volunteers interested in wildlife and wetland preservation an agriculture. 607-547-8337, ext. 109, anthony.caparao@ny.usda.gov.
Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway: To volunteer for trail work and/or to become a member email oneonta.greenway@gmail.com.
Otsego County Conservation Association, P.O. Box 931, Cooperstown, NY 13326. List of volunteer opportunities available upon request. Contact 607-547-4488, admin@occainfo.org.
HEALTH-RELATED FACILITIES AND GROUPS
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County, 72 Main St., Delhi, NY 13753. Mary Rosenthal, executive director. 607-746-8300, www.adaconline.org.
Alzheimer’s Association, The Meadows, Suite 2, 140 County Route 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Ann Marie Thayer, Program Manager, 607-547-1650, ann.thayer@alz.org.
American Cancer Society, Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790. 800-227-2345.
American Heart Association, Otsego County Chapter, 120 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502 Tabitha Poplaski, 315-580-3964, tabitha.poplaski@heart.org.
American Red Cross Mohawk Valley, 1415 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501, 315-733-4666, www.redcross.org.
American Red Cross Northeastern New York, 33 Everett Road, Albany, NY 12205, 518-458-8111, www.redcross.org.
American Red Cross Southern Tier, 620 E. Main St., Endicott, NY 13760 607-785-7207, www.redcross.org.
At Home Care, 287 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Laurie Neander, executive director. 607-432-7924 www.ahcnys.org.
Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820. Training required for all volunteer work. Tammy Christman, Director of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services, 607-432-6773, tammy.christman@helioscare.org, www.HeliosCare.org.
Grand Gorge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 301, Grand Gorge, NY 12434. Karen Hinkley. EMT/CFR training available. 607-588-6281.
LEAF Council on Alcoholism/Addictions, 189 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Julia Dostal, executive director. 607-432-0090, carol.mandigo@leafinc.org.
Oneonta Community Health Center, 31 Main St., Suite 2A, offers free primary health care to uninsured and under-insured adults. Primary care providers, nurses and office workers needed. 607-433-0300, oneontaclinic2@stny.twcbc.com, www.oneontaclinic.org.
Southern Tier AIDS Program, 122 Baldwin St., Johnson City, NY 13790. Candace Phelan, coordinator of volunteer services. 800-333-0892 www.stapinc.org.
Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, dedicated to addiction recovery, The Turning Point, 22 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820; 167 Main St., Delhi, NY 13753. John Arlet, manager, 607-267-4435, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org.
HOSPITALS
A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta 13820. Laura, director of volunteer services. 607-431-5042, laura.lampe@aos.mh.org.
Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Barbara Tarka, manager of patient services. 607-547-6691, barbara.tarka@bassett.org.
Chenango Memorial Hospital, 179 N. Broad St., Norwich, NY 13815. Julie Clarke, volunteer office. 607-337-4151, julie_clarke@uhs.org.
Cobleskill Regional Hospital, 178 Grandview Drive, Cobleskill, NY 12043. Eric Stein, director. 518-254-3456
Delaware Valley Hospital, 1 Titus Place, Walton 13856. Volunteer Services Office, 607-865-2409.
O’Connor Hospital, 460 Andes Road, Delhi, NY 13753. Barbara Green, Human Resources, volunteer coordinator. 607-746-0030, barbara.green@oconnorhosp.org.
MISCELLANEOUS
The Arc Otsego, 35 Academy St., P.O. Box 490, Oneonta, NY 13820. 607-435-0419, info@arcotsego.org.
Athelas Therapeutic Riding Inc., providing therapeutic riding for children and adults with mental, physical and emotional challenges and special needs. Northfield Farm, 1179 County Highway 5, Briar Creek Road, Otego, NY 13825. 607-783-2321. Volunteer contact Denna Brand, 607-285-5055.
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 176 Main St., Oneonta NY 13820. Volunteers needed in helping individuals meet their basic needs through the Caring Connections program. Tracey Martindale, program director. 607-432-0061.
Cooperstown Food Bank, 25 Church St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Exexcutive Director Julia Perdue, 607-547-8902. Cooperstownfoodpantry.org.
Days for Girls International, 18 Ontio Terrace, Unadilla NY, 13849. Jeanette Mulford, Ambassador and Unadilla Team Leader. 607-643-8209. Sewers and non-sewers welcome to help produce washable feminine hygiene kits to allow female students world-wide to stay in school.
CORE VALUES Thrift Shop, 112 Main St., Stamford, NY 12167. 607-652-4772.
Delaware Opportunities Safe Against Violence Program, 35430 State Highway 10, Hamden, NY 13782. Volunteers needed to answer the hotline. 607-746-6278, 866-457-7233.
Destination Oneonta, 2 Dietz St., Oneonta. Volunteers are needed for Fabulous Friday and Holiday Events. Katrina Van Zandt, membership coordinator. 607-432-2941, destinationoneonta@gmail.com.
Greater Oneonta Fund for Animal Responsibility, P.O. Box 755, Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to assist in clinic, office and call monitoring. 607-441-0670. contact@gofar.org.
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County, 403-B Chestnut St., Oneonta, Volunteers needed to serve on board of directors, as committee members and construction site workers. Visit habitatotsego.org, email habitatotsego@gmail.com, call 607-432-7874, or find them on Facebook for more information.
The Hartwick/Mount Vision Food Pantry, 3080 County Road 11, Hartwick, NY 13348. Regina Palmer, 293-7331.
The Lord’s Table, 18 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820 Joyce Mason. Volunteers needed to help with a feeding program serving a full dinner Monday through Friday evenings. 607-432-3558, parishsecretary@stny.rr.com.
[Do not run, closed tfn as of 1/21] The Magic Closet, Episcopal Parish Hall, 162 Main St., Morris, NY 13808. 607-263-5116. Open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Major’s Inn Foundation, P.O. Box 242, Gilbertsville, NY 13776. Cece Rowe. Volunteers sought for restoration work. 607-783-2967.
Nex-to-New Thrift Store, 11 Main St., Sidney, 607-563-3434.
Oneonta Family YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Lynn Bailey, volunteer coordinator. 607-432-0010, ext. 203, lbailey@oneontaymca.org.
Otsego County Medical Reserve Corps, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 3, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Gloria. 607-547-6483,
Pindars Corners Volunteer Fire Department, 607-432-3344.
Salvation Army, 25 River St., Oneonta NY 13820. Volunteers needed with Sunday dinners, 1:30 to 5 p.m. 432-5960.
St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to peform office work, escort patrons through the pantry, unload food, sort produce, etc. Call Linda, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, 386-2623.
Saturday’s Bread Soup Kitchen, First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Cooks, supervisors, prep crews and general help needed. Laurie Zimniewicz. 607-432-9273, Lauriez@stny.rr.com
The Storehouse Thrift Shop, 332 Main St, Worcester. Call 607-638-9339, 397-8226.
Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Thrift shop, dog socialization program and shelter volunteers, 607-547-8111, info@thesas.org.
United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties, 31 Maple St., Oneonta. Volunteers needed for summer lunch program, back-to-school project, golf ball drop and Chinese auction, food distributions, senior meal deliveries and transportation. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Valerie Adams, 607-267-2091, vadams@unitedwaydo.org, www.unitedwaydo.org. On website, click on Volunteer and Galaxy.
MUSEUMS, TOURIST ATTRACTIONS
Afton Historical Society Museum, 116 Main St. Volunteers needed all year. Nick Caldiero. 607-693-1408.
Andes Society for History & Culture, The Hunting Tavern Museum, Main Street, Andes, NY 13731. Tour guides and museum shop volunteers needed. 845-676-3775, ashc@catskill.net.
Delaware County Historical Association, State Route 10, Delhi, NY 13753. Tim Duerden. 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Delaware & Ulster Railroad, State Route 28, Arkville, NY 12406. David Riordan, executive director, 845-586-2929.
The Farmers’ Museum/Fenimore Art Museum/Research Library, P.O. Box 800, Lake Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Actors, docents, gardeners and special events volunteers needed. Jessica Zinger, volunteer services coordinator. 607-547-1533, j.zinger@nysha.org.
Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., P.O. Box 814; Oneonta NY 13820. Bob Brzozowski, director, 431-9509; director@oneontahistory.org; Janet Potter, president, 432-0960.
Hanford Mills Museum, P.O. Box 99, East Meredith, NY 13757. Kajsa Harley, program coordinator. Volunteers needed for special events, working with museum collections, cataloging and more. 607-278-5744, kajsah@hanfordmills.org.
Hyde Hall Inc., P.O. Box 721, Cooperstown, NY 13326. John Bower, marketing manager. 607-547-5098, ext. 6. www.hydehall.org.
Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road, P.O. Box 7, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Maria Vann, Director. 518-296-8949, www.iroquoismuseum.org, info@iroquoismuseum.org
Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society, P.O. Box 681, Oneonta, NY 13820. Wendy York, general manager, 607-432-2429, wendy@lrhs.com.
National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Inc., 25 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. HR Dept: Ryan Selzner, rselzner@baseballhall.org, 607-547-7200.
Northeast Classic Car Museum, 24 Rexford St., Norwich, NY 13815, Brenda Rose, Volunteer Coordinator, 607-334-2886, brenda@classsiccarmuseum.org.
Old Stone Fort Museum Complex, 145 Fort Road, Schoharie, NY 12157, Volunteer Coordinator, 518-295-7192, TheOldStoneFort.org.
Swart-Wilcox House Museum, 31 Elm St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Helen K.B. Rees, president. 607-433-2795, hkrcat@aol.com.
The Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta, NY 13820. 607-431-4480 ext. 1, museums@hartwick.edu.
NURSING HOMES
A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital Nursing Home, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Robin Voorhis, activities director. 607-431-5512 rvoorhis@aofmh.org.
Chase Memorial Nursing Home, P.O. Box 250, New Berlin, NY 13411. Activities Department, Annette MacLeod. 607-847-7031.
Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 330 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Activities Department, 432-8500.
Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Crossroads, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Activities director, 607-544-2672.
Robinson Terrace, 28652 State Highway 23, Stamford, NY 12167 Kathy Weisenbarger. 607-652-7521 kathyweisenbarger@yahoo.com.
SENIOR CITIZENS
Delaware County Office for the Aging, 97 Main St., Delhi, NY 13753. Bonnie Radley, volunteer coordinator. 607-832-5750, bonnie.radley@co.delaware.ny.us.
Hampshire House Assisted Living, 1846 County Highway 48, Oneonta, NY 13820. Amy Norris, recreation director. 607-432-6171, anorris@pslgroupllc.com
Otsego County Office for the Aging, Meadows Office Complex Suite 5, 140 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Tamie Reed, director. Medicare insurance counseling, medical transportion drivers, Tai Chi instructors, telephone reassurance and tax preparation. 607-547-7571, reed@otsgocounty.com.
Robynwood Home for Adults, 43 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Helen Forest. 607-432-6387, Brie Thompson, Life Enrichment Coordinator, activities@robynwood.com.
VETERANS
American Legion Post 276, 17 S. Washington Ave., Oxford. Urgent and immediate help needed with Sunday Community Breakfasts, 607-843-8166; or amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
VOTER SERVICES
Project HAVA, 6104 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820. A protection and advocacy for voter access program at the Catskill Center for Independence. Project HAVA Director Meghan Staring. 607-432-8000, Meghan.staring@ccfi.us, www.ccfi.us.
YOUTH SERVICES
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 21 Liberty St., Sidney. Mentoring program looking for caring and committed adults to volunteer as mentors for at-risk youths in Delware County. Contact Mentoring Program Coordinator Kayla Johnson at 607-604-4071 or kjohnson@charitiesccdo.org.
Delaware Opportunities Big Buddy, a program for at-risk youths in Delaware and Otsego counties providing them with positive role models. Volunteer opportunities for Big Buddies to participate in regular one-on-one and group activities. Contact Heather McAdams, 607-746-1746, hmcadams@delop.org.
Family Resource Network, 46 Oneida St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to assist with folding, labeling and sorting newsletter for mailing; helping at special events and fundraisers; sharing a special talent or skill with families at a support group; or accompanying a parent to a meeting. Call 607-432-0001, or visit https://familyrn.org/how-to-help/.
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, www.gsnypenn.org. Volunteers needed to lead and co-lead troops, coordinate product sales, delegates, program coordinators and meeting coordinators. eshultis@gsnypenn.org.
Girls on the Run, P.O. Box 118, Fly Creek, NY 13337. Sally Trosset, event director. 607-437-1985, sally.trosset@girlsontherun.org.
Oneonta World of Learning at Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Enriching Life Through Play. Responsible volunteers needed to help staff additional regular hours. Contact worldoflearning@live.com.
Otsego County 4-H Youth Development Program, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Volunteer positions available.
The Children’s Center, Opportunities for Otsego, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Volunteers needed in the drop in daycare room. 607-547-6426, thalstead@ofoinc.org.
The Place, P.O. Box 971/20 East Main St. Norwich, NY 13815. Rebecca Sands, executive director. 607-336-9696, Rebeccasands.executivedirector@theplacenorwich.com.
