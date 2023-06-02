Two area tourist attractions are in need of volunteers this summer.
The Chenango County Historical Society at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich is recruiting volunteers ambassadors for the summer season. Extended Saturday hours will begin June 24 and end Oct. 7.
According to a media release, volunteer ambassadors and considered essential at CCHS. They staff the museum shop, give tours and assist with administrative activities from answering telephones to transcribing collection documents.
Ambassadors also serve as a welcoming, inclusive and professional representative of the museum, providing a hospitable environment and rewarding learning experience for visitors.
Anyone who enjoys interacting with others while sharing local history and has basic computer and office skills is welcome to consider volunteering.
Visit ChenangoHistorical.org/get-involved for more details and to complete an application.
The Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology at 139 Blowing Rock Road in Howes Cave is also looking for volunteers to help support its programs this summer.
According to a media release, as a nonprofit state- chartered educational insitutition, the Cave House Museum promotes local and regional geology and mining.
The museum will be open on the second Sunday of June, July, August, and September for about six hours each day.
Those interested in volunteering should email museum trustee Dana Cudmore of Cobleskill at danacudmore@outlook.com, or attend any of the museum programs this summer.
