Several area events are planned in observance of the Week of the Young Child from April 2 to 8.
According to a media release, the annual celebration is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children to recognize and support early childhood education.
The kick off event “Family Fun Day, One Community, One Book,” will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 2. Area children may attend a reading of “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” by Laura Joffe Numeroff at Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich and participate in a scavenger hunt.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11, a Family Play Day will be hosted at Fortin Park in Oneonta. Activities hosted by Oneonta World of Learning will include painting, nature scavenger hunts, big block and sand play and a reading of the book, “If You Give a Moose a Muffin.”
Virtual activities will also be offered and will include a gallery of submitted children’s artwork on the Chenango County Young Children & Families Facebook page.
Throughout the week, resources will be provided on the Chenango County Young Children & Families Facebook page for families to participate in themed days. The WOYC themes include Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday.
Video activities for children will include cooking lessons that children can follow with their families as well as some related to agricultural and others from Rogers Environmental Educational Center in Sherburne.
A virtual round table discussion focused on early childhood education will be held for the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
Panel members will include SUNY Oneonta Assistant Professor Ann Fradkin-Hayslip, SUNY Cobleskill Associate Professor Suzanne Fine and Occupational Therapist Penelope Cypress and Family Enrichment Network representatives. The event will be moderated by retired SUNY Morrisville Associate Professor Margaret Hoose.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8uyvrz.
Call 607-336-9696, ext. 103, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.