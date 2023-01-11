The following organizations rely on volunteers. Call The Daily Star at 607-441-7206 to make additions or changes to this list.
SENIOR CITIZENS
Delaware County Office for the Aging, 97 Main St., Suite 2, Delhi, NY 13753. Call 607-832-5750 or email ofa.srv@co.delaware.ny.us.
Hampshire House Assisted Living, 1846 County Highway 48, Oneonta, NY 13820. Amy Norris, recreation director. 607-432-6171, anorris@pslgroupllc.com.
Otsego County Office for the Aging, Meadows Office Complex Suite 5, 140 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Tamie Reed, director. Medicare insurance counseling, medical transportation drivers, Tai Chi instructors, telephone reassurance and tax preparation. 607-547-7571, reed@otsgocounty.com.
Robynwood Home for Adults, 43 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Helen Forest. 607-432-6387, Brie Thompson, Life Enrichment Coordinator, activities@robynwood.com.
VETERANS
American Legion Post 276, 17 S. Washington Ave., Oxford. Urgent and immediate help needed with Sunday Community Breakfasts, 607-843-8166; or amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
THRIFT STORES
CORE VALUES Thrift Shop, 112 Main St., Stamford, NY 12167. 607-652-4772.
Susquehanna SPCA New Leash on Life Thrift Store, 5082-5088, NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326, 607-547-9462, info@sqspca.org. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Super Heroes Humane Society Thrift Shop, 4 S. Main St., Oneonta, 607-432-3333. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
The Storehouse Thrift Shop, 332 Main St, Worcester. Call 607-638-9339, 397-8226.
VOTER SERVICES
Project HAVA, 6104 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820. A protection and advocacy for voter access program at the Catskill Center for Independence. Project HAVA Director Meghan Staring. 607-432-8000, Meghan.staring@ccfi.us, www.ccfi.us.
YOUTH SERVICES
Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego and Schoharie Counties, 21 Liberty St., Sidney. Mentoring program looking for caring and committed adults to volunteer as mentors for at-risk youths in Delaware County. Contact Mentoring Program Coordinator Kayla Johnson at 607-604-4071 or kjohnson@charitiesccdo.org.
Delaware Opportunities Big Buddy, a program for at-risk youths in Delaware and Otsego counties providing them with positive role models. Volunteer opportunities for Big Buddies to participate in regular one-on-one and group activities. Contact Heather McAdams, 607-746-1746, hmcadams@delop.org.
Family Resource Network, 46 Oneida St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers needed to assist with folding, labeling and sorting newsletter for mailing; helping at special events and fundraisers; sharing a special talent or skill with families at a support group; or accompanying a parent to a meeting. Call 607-432-0001, or visit https://familyrn.org/how-to-help/.
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, www.gsnypenn.org. Volunteers needed to lead and co-lead troops, coordinate product sales, delegates, program coordinators and meeting coordinators. eshultis@gsnypenn.org.
Girls on the Run, P.O. Box 118, Fly Creek, NY 13337. Sally Trosset, event director. 607-437-1985, sally.trosset@girlsontherun.org.
Oneonta World of Learning at Fortin Park, 167 Youngs Road, Oneonta. Enriching Life Through Play. Responsible volunteers needed to help staff additional regular hours. Contact worldoflearning@live.com.
Otsego County 4-H Youth Development Program, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Volunteer positions available, 607-547-2536.
The Children’s Center, Opportunities for Otsego, 197 Main St., Cooperstown. Volunteers needed in the drop in daycare room. 607-547-6426, thalstead@ofoinc.org.
The Place, P.O. Box 971/20 East Main St. Norwich, NY 13815. Rebecca Sands, executive director. 607-336-9696, Rebeccasands.executivedirector@theplacenorwich.com.
