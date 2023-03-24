Willow Tompkins of Worcester is one of 11 students who were recently inducted into the Elmira College circle, a chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Ethan Chichester of Richmondville was one of 12 SUNY Oneonta students who received hands-on experience with wetlands restoration during a service-learning trip in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward last week.
According to a media release, working with a nonprofit organization called Common Ground Relief, the students worked to help restore and preserve Louisiana’s disappearing coastal wetlands by planting hardy, fast-growing native plants and removing invasive species in coastal areas imperiled by hurricanes, development and engineering projects that have eroded land and endangered wildlife.
Chichester is studying adolescence education with a concentration on social studies at SUNY Oneonta.
Using recycled Christmas trees and Tallow trees, the team built berms to help prevent erosion and stabilize newly-planted vegetation, worked in a native tree nursery, visited Common Ground’s Outdoor Learning Center, helped out with various projects at Docville Farm and learned about cultural complexities, the role of physical landscapes and environmental issues in the region.
The New Orleans trip is a component of Disaster Geographies, a course taught by Associate Professor Wendy Lascell, who accompanied the students, along with Linda Drake, executive director of the college’s Center for Social Responsibility and Community. Lascell has taken several groups of students to New Orleans, including Class of 2020 alumna Amy Shultis, who now works for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. Shultis met up with students while they were in town.
Service-learning trips such as this one give students an invaluable experience for both academic and personal growth, Lascell said. They are engaged in service, immersed in an unfamiliar culture, and confronted with real-world problems that don’t have easy solutions.
In conjunction with the service activities, students immersed themselves in New Orleans culture. They saw the Mississippi River and spent time in the French Quarter, heard live jazz and tried Cajun cuisine such as alligator, crawfish, raccoon, hog and shrimp. The students returned to New York with photographs to show and stories to tell.
“One of my favorite parts of the trip was the human connection and the emotional attachment to the rebuilding of coastlines and rebuilding from previous hurricanes by the community,” Chichester said, adding “I found this to be the most impactful for me in terms of putting the work we were doing into perspective. The community greatly appreciated it.”
