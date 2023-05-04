COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will open its 25th anniversary season with a performance by the Ying Quartet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Christ Episcopal Church at 46 River St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, described in the release as “highly-acclaimed,” “fearlessly imaginative,” and “enthusiastic champions of American music,” the quartet’s program “American Made,” will open with Barber’s Quartet in B minor — from which his Adagio movement is drawn — and continue with works by Jennifer Higdon and Billy Childs that draw on American roots and bebop music traditions. The program will conclude with Quartet No. 13 in G major by European composter Dvorak.
The quartet aims to transmit some of its enthusiasm to their Cooperstown audience. “The tradition of American string quartet writing is full of magnificent music,” cellist David Ying noted in the release, adding, “We have all of these wonderful composers to thank for contributing to the vibrant American music scene that we enjoy today.”
In addition to performing, the Yings are the quartet-in-residence at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets must be purchased in advance online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559, option 1. A $2 service fee will be added to every phone order.
