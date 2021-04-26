Contest returns for writers of romance

Romance Writers of America has announced its Vivian Award finalists. But wait, aren’t they called the RITA Awards? Not anymore. Amid controversy around the lack of diversity in the organization, the new president and the entire board of directors resigned and canceled the RITA Award ceremony last year. With many of the big publishing houses distancing themselves from the award, it was time for a change. A task force was created to develop contest rules for the Vivian Award that are “inclusive, equitable and accessible,” according to new RWA president Alyssa Day.
2021 Vivian Award finalists
Best First Published Book finalists are “Cherokee Summer” by Susan Antony, “Choosing Theo: The Clecanian Series” (Book One) by Victoria Aveline, “Greedy Heart” by A.P. Murray, “Her Outback Driver” by Giulia Skye, “How to Stay” by Christina Mitchell, “Love Me Like a Love Song” by Annmarie Boyle, “Lovely Digits” by Jeanine Englert, “Painting the Lines” by Ashley R. King, “Perfect Distraction” by Allison Ashley, and “A Song of Secrets” by Robyn Chalmers.
Contemporary Romance-Long finalists are “Boy Toy by Nicola Marsh,” “Cherokee Summer” by Susan Antony, “False Start” by Jessica Ruddick, “A Fast Woman” by Laralyn Doran, “Like Lovers Do” by Tracey Livesay, “Lovestruck” by Bronwyn Sell, and “The Marriage Game” by Sara Desai. Mid and Short finalists are posted at rwa.org.
Historical Romance-Long finalists are “The Clothier’s Daughter” by Bronwyn Parry, “His Secret Mistress” by Cathy Maxwell, “Once a Spy” by Mary Jo Putney, and “Ten Things I Hate about the Duke” by Loretta Chase. There is another category for mid-length historical romance posted at rwa.org.
Romance with Religious or Spiritual Elements finalists are “At Love’s Command” by Karen Witemeyer, “Hadley Beckett’s Next Dish” by Bethany Turner, “Small Town Faith” by Michelle Lindo-Rice and Michelle Stimpson, and “Stay with Me by Becky Wade.”
Romantic Suspense-long finalists are “Burn” by Stephanie Rowe, “Code of Conduct” by April White, “Cold Wicked Lies” by Toni Anderson, “Hail Mary” by Hope Anika, and “Honor Avenged” by Tonya Burrows.
Speculative Romance-Long finalists are “Curse of Seduction” by Claire Robertson, “Echoes of the Runes” by Christina Courtenay, “A Stitch in Time” by Kelley Armstrong, and “Written in Water” by Elizabeth Schechter. More categories and finalists are available at https://tinyurl.com/52mf9vts.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.