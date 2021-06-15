Cooperstown food pantry has new director

The Cooperstown Food Pantry has a new executive director.
According to a media release, Mary Kate Kenney was named to the position. She will manage the day-to-day operations of the pantry, which serves people in northern Otsego County. She also will work with the board and other key stakeholders on various initiatives as the pantry formalizes as an independent 501c3 organization, the release said.
Kenney succeeds Julia Perdue, who moved to Connecticut.
“I am thrilled to be back in Cooperstown,” Kenney said in the release. “This community means so much to me, and I am honored to work with the Board of Directors and volunteers of the Cooperstown Food Pantry to provide excellent services and educational opportunities to our neighbors in need throughout northern Otsego County.”
Kenney is an alumna of the Cooperstown Graduate Program. After graduating from CGP, she served as executive assistant to the CEO and a development and administrative specialist at the Auraria Higher Education Center in Denver.
She is a director on the Cooperstown Graduate Association board and Cooperstown Rotary Club and Friends of the Village Library member.
The pantry, at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays. Anyone in northern Otsego County in need of food may call the pantry at 607-547-8902. The food pantry will process orders and have them ready for pick up. Because of COVID-19, pantry walk-ins will be asked to wait on the porch. Food and supplies will be brought outside.
Visit cooperstownfoodpantry.org or at www.facebook.com/CooperstownFoodPantry for more information.
