Daffodils to fill Huntington Park

Show your love of the Huntington Park by donating and planting 100 daffodils! The Rotary Club of Oneonta has generously offered to donate 100 daffodils to beautify our park as part of its centennial celebration. I challenge every organization and individual in Oneonta to match their gift.
A seasonal show of thousands of daffodils will transform the park and be an outward display of community spirit as the long winter gives way to spring. Show your love for an organization that values lifelong learning and open access above all else.
Huntington Park Project bids are due at 2 p.m. Aug. 12, when they will be opened at a public meeting. I’m cautiously optimistic that contractors will be available and that prices will fall in line with existing funding. As it stands, the base component of the project is the beloved Overlook Terrace which will replicate the rotunda that Henry Huntington built. It includes hillside plantings and the sledding hill which survey respondents rated so highly. Since pricing is difficult due to the pandemic, the project was written to have separate bids for three additional areas – the literary gardens in front of the library, a labyrinth in the upper park, and the River’s Edge planting along the perimeter of the lower park. Hopefully we’ll be able to piece together a project that will have impact and will make a visit to the park more pleasurable.
I hope to see you at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Huntington Park to celebrate our centennial. We’re giving 100 plants to the first 100 guests and there will be refreshments and HML swag. I’m most looking forward to hearing from City Historian Mark Simonson and visiting with our guests.
Library Summer Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.